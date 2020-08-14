STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flood spectre over Odisha's Malkangiri

The district administration has opened seven temporary shelter homes for people stranded due to inundation of the bridges.

Published: 14th August 2020 09:06 AM

Vehicles plying on Potteru bridge on NH-326 after flood water receded on Friday.

Vehicles plying on Potteru bridge on NH-326 after flood water receded on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Heavy downpour has caused a flood-like situation in several areas of Malkangiri disrupting normal life in the district. Communication between Kalimela and Podia has been badly affected as water was flowing over the bridge near Kalimela Kanyashram on Podia road.

Vehicular movement on NH-326 connecting Malkangiri to Motu, which was paralysed since Wednesday after several roads and bridges got submerged due to incessant rain, was restored on Thursday after flood water started receding.

A day back, rainwater was flowing several feet above over many bridges at Potteru, Kangrukonda, MV-90 and MV-96. However, many rivers in the district are still in spate due to heavy rainfall during in the last three days.      

The district administration has opened seven temporary shelter homes for people stranded due to inundation of the bridges. Collector Manish Agarwal is monitoring the situation with the help of police and fire services officials. Dry food has been supplied to 230 persons housed at the temporary shelters in Kalimela block. Adequate arrangements have been put in place to accommodate stranded people by ensuring social distancing.    

The Collector said due to heavy rainfall, low-level bridges may get inundated and communication disrupted again.The district has reported 831.8 mm rainfall in the the last 24 hours. Mathili block has reported the highest of 184 mm rain followed by Kalimela (149 mm), Korukonda (147 mm), Chitrakonda (98 mm), Khairput (92 mm), Podia (86.2 mm) and Malkangiri (75.6 mm).

