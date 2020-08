By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The wife of an employee of South Eastern Railway was duped of assets worth Rs 2 lakh by two miscreants on Thursday.

The miscreants told the victim that her husband has been arrested by police and her house will be searched. Frightened, the woman then handed over valuables including gold and silver jewellery to her daughter and asked her to keep them at a relative’s house.

The miscreants offered to drop her daughter at the relative’s house and decamped with the valuables enroute.