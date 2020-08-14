Schools to celebrate I-Day sans students in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 74th Independence Day will be celebrated in schools this year without students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The school authorities have been advised to ask the students to stay at home.

The teachers, however, will have to remain present in the schools during the celebration. The National Flag will be hoisted between 9 am to 11 am, said a notification issued by the School and Mass Education department. The school authorities have also been asked to ensure that the gathering does not exceed more than 10 persons.

Besides, all the Covid-19 guidelines, including wearing of mask and social distancing, will have to be followed strictly. No food items will be served or distributed during the celebration in schools. Official sources said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will unfurl the National Flag in the State level Independence Day celebration to be held at Exhibition Ground here at 9 am on August 15. Direct telecast of the programme coordinated by the Information and Public Relations department will be made available on TV channels. The ODRAF, Odisha State Armed Police, Special Security Battalion and State Brass Band will participate in the parade.