STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Schools to celebrate I-Day sans students in Odisha

The school authorities have also been asked to ensure that the gathering does not exceed more than 10 persons.

Published: 14th August 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

India flag

Indian flag. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 74th Independence Day will be celebrated in schools this year without students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The school authorities have been advised to ask the students to stay at home.

The teachers, however, will have to remain present in the schools during the celebration. The National Flag will be hoisted between 9 am to 11 am, said a notification issued by the School and Mass Education department. The school authorities have also been asked to ensure that the gathering does not exceed more than 10 persons.

Besides, all the Covid-19 guidelines, including wearing of mask and social distancing, will have to be followed strictly. No food items will be served or distributed during the celebration in schools. Official sources said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will unfurl the National Flag in the State level Independence Day celebration to be held at Exhibition Ground here at 9 am on August 15. Direct telecast of the programme coordinated by the Information and Public Relations department will be made available on TV channels. The ODRAF, Odisha State Armed Police, Special Security Battalion and State Brass Band will participate in the parade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence Day schools
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp