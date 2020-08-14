STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Work on AIIMS homestay to resume in Odisha

Construction work of a homestay on the premises of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is likely to resume soon following intervention of Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Published: 14th August 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Construction work of a homestay on the premises of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is likely to resume soon following intervention of Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnaw.The 563-bed and 85,000 sq ft Dharmasala funded by Nalco is being built at a cost of Rs 26 crore.

The work had come to a halt following a dispute over design leading to cost escalation and shortage of labourers in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.Vaishnaw visited the AIIMS on Thursday and held a discussion with Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane, Nalco and Central Public Works Department officials. He urged the construction agency to resolve the issues with the funding company and restart the work.

The homestay will provide accommodation to attendants of patients and people, who come from far of places for healthcare services. The attendants are left with no option but to spend nights on the hospital campus due to lack of affordable accommodation facilities. It was to be operational from January.

“AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has potential to become medical capital of East. We must nurture the young institution. The short stay facility will be a huge relief for hundreds of poor people coming to the premier hospital for treatment,” said Vaishnaw and added that two-storey more will be added as part of another project after the initial structure is completed.

AIIMS Director said almost 80 per cent work has been completed. “After the discussion with the construction agency and Nalco officials, we hope the work will resume within next two weeks,” Dr Batmanabane added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp