Work on AIIMS homestay to resume in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Construction work of a homestay on the premises of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is likely to resume soon following intervention of Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnaw.The 563-bed and 85,000 sq ft Dharmasala funded by Nalco is being built at a cost of Rs 26 crore.

The work had come to a halt following a dispute over design leading to cost escalation and shortage of labourers in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.Vaishnaw visited the AIIMS on Thursday and held a discussion with Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane, Nalco and Central Public Works Department officials. He urged the construction agency to resolve the issues with the funding company and restart the work.

The homestay will provide accommodation to attendants of patients and people, who come from far of places for healthcare services. The attendants are left with no option but to spend nights on the hospital campus due to lack of affordable accommodation facilities. It was to be operational from January.

“AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has potential to become medical capital of East. We must nurture the young institution. The short stay facility will be a huge relief for hundreds of poor people coming to the premier hospital for treatment,” said Vaishnaw and added that two-storey more will be added as part of another project after the initial structure is completed.

AIIMS Director said almost 80 per cent work has been completed. “After the discussion with the construction agency and Nalco officials, we hope the work will resume within next two weeks,” Dr Batmanabane added.