Youth electrocuted to death, 12 others hurt in Odisha

Irked over the incident, the villagers staged a road blockade and demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the Subala's kin.

BERHAMPUR: A youth was electrocuted while 12 others sustained injuries after coming in contact with a power supply conductor in Haripur village within Kotgarh police limits of Kandhamal district on Thursday.

As electricity supply to the village was disrupted due to a fault in the conductor, the victim, Subala Nayak (28), along with a few others decided to repair it. Subala had informed the lineman beforehand and asked him not to supply electricity to the village while he was repairing the conductor. However, when he climbed the utility pole, he along with 12 others was electrocuted.The locals rushed all of them to Kotgarh hospital where Subala was declared brought dead.

Irked over the incident, the villagers staged a road blockade and demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the Subala’s kin. Kotgarh BDO Kailash Chandra Murmu rushed to the spot and tried to persuade the villagers to lift the blockade but in vain.The agitation was continuing till reports last came in.




