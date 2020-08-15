CM Naveen Patnaik asks banks to provide loan to WSHGs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked banks to provide loan at zero interest rate to women self-help groups (WSHGs) working in rural areas for financial inclusion of women.

Inaugurating two branches of SBI in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack through video conference, the Chief Minister said banks should open more branches in inaccessible areas so that more people can take advantage from this. He also launched 28 district sales hub of the SBI.

The Chief Minister said Mission Shakti is providing loans to WSHGs at zero per cent interest rate. Banks have a key role to play in the revival of economy as well creating livelihood opportunities for poor people and migrant returnees in rural areas during the Covid-19 pandemic, he added. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari and Chief General Manager of SBI Ruma Dey also spoke. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and senior officials were present.