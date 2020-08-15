STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dad kills infant son, throws body in river

Published: 15th August 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Sahadevkhunta police on Friday arrested a man from Barabati in Balasore town for killing his two-month-old son and dumping his body in Budhabalanga river on Wednesday night.The accused was identified as Pravat Kumar Bai (42).

Sources said Pravat had married Rojalin (27) of Jajpur district seven years back. Their’s was a love marriage and two months back, Rojalin had given birth to a boy. However, Pravat dropped his wife at her father’s house in Jajpur a month back and without informing Rojalin, remarried. He was living with his second wife at Barabati.

When Rojalin came to know about her husband’s second marriage, she called Pravat and asked him to take her back. On Wednesday, the accused went to Jajpur and brought Rojalin and his son on a bike. When they reached Keshpur near Budhabalanga river, Pravat stopped the bike at an isolated place, took the infant from his wife and slammed him on the road. Later, he threw the baby into the river.

Pravat also tried to strangulate Rojalin with a rope. But Rojalin screamed for help following which locals rushed to the spot and overpowered the accused. Some of them jumped to the river, rescued the baby and rushed him and his mother to the district headquarters hospital. However, the doctor’s declared the infant dead. The locals also handed over Pravat to the police.

Sahadevkhunta IIC KC Polei said Rojalin lodged a complaint in this regard on Thursday basing on which a case was registered under Sections 498, 302, 293 and 506 of the IPC. The accused will be produced in court on Saturday.

For representational purposes
