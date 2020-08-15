STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Green zone hope for Covid hotspot Ganjam

Of the 3,053 villages in the district, 2,611 are in green zone and 544 in red zone.

Published: 15th August 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

A mobile van spreading awareness on mental health in Ganjam

A mobile van spreading awareness on mental health in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as positive cases continue to spike in Covid hotspot Ganjam, the administration on Friday said 84 per cent of the villages and 55 per cent of urban areas in the district are in the green zone.
Of the 3,053 villages in the district, 2,611 are in green zone and 544 in red zone. Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange said swab samples of one lakh people in the district were collected, which is the highest in the country.  Of them, 14,122 persons were tested positive for Covid-19. The RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests have helped in checking the spread of coronavirus in the district, he said.

All facilities including medicines and beds are available in plenty for Covid-19 patients of the district. Ganjam has 5,028 beds in Covid homes of which only 180 are being occupied. Similarly of the 3,744 beds at Covid care centres, only 461 are filled up. Of the 588 beds at Covid-19 hospitals, 261 have been occupied by patients.Kulange urged the public to follow the Covid guidelines strictly to contain the virus spread.

Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Commissioner Chakravorty Singh Rathore said the Covid situation in the city is under control. He also informed that the two-day weekend shutdown will continue till further order.Sources said mobile vans are moving in Polasara and Seragada blocks to spread awareness on mental health and symptoms of stress arising due to the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, 280 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Ganjam in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases include 20 frontline workers, three with travel history and 257 active contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 14,122 of which 12,069 have recovered.

On the day, four more Covid-19 deaths were reported from Ganjam, taking the toll to 151 in the district.
On the other hand, a team led by Berhampur sub-divisional magistrate Sweta Kumar Das sealed 21 shops in the city for violating Covid-19 guidelines. The shops include hotels, fancy stores, ration outlets and studio. A fine of `1,44,500 was collected from the violators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganjam Covid hotspot
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp