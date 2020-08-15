Independence Day: Investment proposals worth Rs 12000 crore received, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that Odisha has received investment proposals of Rs 12,000 crore during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day here, the Chief Minister said Odisha has received 18 per cent of the investment proposals received by the country and has become the number one state in the country by putting behind other developed states.

Odisha has also marched in agriculture by putting other states behind. Odisha's growth rate in agriculture was 7.61 percent in 2019-20 compared to the national average of 2.8 percent, he said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the role played by corona warriors against the Covid-19 pandemic. Odisha's recovery rate has remained high and death rate low because of the sacrifice and selfless service of the Covid warriors, he said and added that people of Odisha will remain obliged to them because of this.

Odisha has scripted history by always facing and will emerge victorious in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic also and hoped that the deadly virus will be defeated soon. "Students will go to schools and the victory march of humanity will continue," he said.