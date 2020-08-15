STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Independence Day: Investment proposals worth Rs 12000 crore received, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

The Chief Minister appreciated the role played by corona warriors against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 15th August 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that Odisha has received investment proposals of Rs 12,000 crore during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day here, the Chief Minister said Odisha has received 18 per cent of the investment proposals received by the country and has become the number one state in the country by putting behind other developed states.

Odisha has also marched in agriculture by putting other states behind. Odisha's growth rate in agriculture was 7.61 percent in 2019-20 compared to the national average of 2.8 percent, he said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the role played by corona warriors against the Covid-19 pandemic. Odisha's recovery rate has remained high and death rate low because of the sacrifice and selfless service of the Covid warriors, he said and added that people of Odisha will remain obliged to them because of this.

Odisha has scripted history by always facing and will emerge victorious in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic also and hoped that the deadly virus will be defeated soon. "Students will go to schools and the victory march of humanity will continue," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Independence Day Investment COVID
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp