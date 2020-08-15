Koraput to rope in another 250 health personnel

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With coronavirus cases continuing to surge, the district administration has decided to recruit 250 more health personnel in Covid-19 hospitals and care centres.

At present, around 3,000 medical staff are deployed in Covid-19 health care facilities. The new health workers to be appointed on contractual basis will include auxiliary nurse midwives, staff nurses and pharmacists.

The recruitment process has begun and likely to be completed by Saturday, chief district medical officer Makaranda Behura said.