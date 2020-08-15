Minister opens bridge, flouts Covid norm

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In midst of a steady surge in Covid-19 cases in the district, Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena was found violating social distancing norm during inauguration of a high-level bridge near MV-11 on Malkangiri-Balimela road on Friday.

While inaugurating the bridge, Jena was found standing in close proximity with local BJD leaders, workers and district officials during the event which was held amid heavy rain. The bridge has been constructed at an estimated cost of `4.20 crore.

The violation of Covid-19 guideline by the Minister drew criticism from various quarters as the coronavirus situation remain grim in Malkangiri. The district has so far reported 1,083 positive cases.

Addressing mediapersons later on the day, Jena said the bridge will solve communication problems between Malkangiri and Balimela towns. The Minister is in Malkangiri to unfurl the national flag on Independence day at DNK ground here on Saturday.

Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka, Malkangiri legislator Aditya Madhi, SDC chairperson Manas Madkami, Zilla Parishad president Dasrath Podiami and many district officials were present.