No COVID-19 patient will be deprived of treatment in Odisha, says Naveen Patnaik on Independence Day

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said no COVID-19 patient in the state will be deprived of treatment due to lack of money as the government has taken concrete steps to provide all facilities free of cost.

In his address to the people after unfurling the national flag at the Exhibition Ground here on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the chief minister said his government is working with a mission to provide the best treatment to people afflicted with the dreaded virus.

He was confident that the war against the coronavirus pandemic will be won soon.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Independence Day was celebrated across the state sans large gatherings, parade and march-past.

Only a limited number of guests, including around 20 COVID-19 warriors, were invited for the main event in the state capital, while adequate heath safety measures were taken to contain the spread of the disease.

Patnaik said the government has set up dedicated COVID hospitals in different areas of the state, and plasma therapy has been made available to the patients.

"No Corona patient will be deprived of treatment for want of money in Odisha. To ensure this, the state government is providing all the required facilities to COVID patients free of cost. Every life is valuable for us," the chief minister said.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Saturday crossed the 57,000 mark with 2,496 new cases, the death toll mounted to 333.

He also said the government has taken adequate steps to boost economic activities amid the present crisis, while poor people and workers are being provided with assistance.

Odisha attracted investment proposals to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore during this challenging period, he said, adding that the agriculture growth in the state was 7.61 per cent in 2019-20 as against the national average of 2.80 per cent.

The state has bagged 18 per cent of the total investment received in the country during the period, he said.

Patnaik also mentioned that Odisha has emerged as the number one state in the country in getting investment, overtaking Maharashtra.

The pandemic has adverse impact on education, health and economy, and crores of people have lost their livelihood, the chief minister said, adding that the outbreak can be controlled when a vaccine comes.

"I am fully confident that Corona will be eliminated soon and the victory march of mankind will progress," he said.

Hailing COVID-19 warriors for their active role in the battle against the pandemic, Patnaik said the recovery rate in Odisha is much better as compared to other states.

"The fatality rate in the state is also low," the chief minister said.

The day was also celebrated in districts, blocks and panchayats in strict adherence to social distancing and other safety norms.

The celebrations were restricted to hoisting the national flag in schools and colleges.

Internationally-acclaimed artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on Puri beach, paying tribute to COVID-19 warriors for their selfless service.