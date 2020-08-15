STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha aims more private investment

Simplification of rules will now make construction of houses and obtaining occupancy certificates easier than before.

Published: 15th August 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to attract investments in the Covid-hit real estate sector, the State Government on Friday announced major reforms in building norms by doing away with multiple regulations by different development authorities.

The Odisha Development Authorities (Planning and Building Standards) Rules, 2020, notified today, also aims at encouraging affordable housing through vertical constructions in urban areas while luring private investors with incentives.

H&UD Minister Pratap Jena said main objective is to encourage large-scale investments in the real estate sector and address concerns of all the segments of urban population. “The reforms are aimed at bringing uniformity in building norms and procedures and do away with multiple regulations notified by different development authorities,” Jena said and added, the department will soon introduce a common online platform for building plan approval throughout the State.

Under the new rules, norms have been relaxed for almost all the categories of buildings. The restriction of maximum floor area ratio (FAR) on low risk buildings has been removed and 108 pre-approved designs for such constructions made available, which will reduce dependency of people on architects and planning authorities. The building plans will also get approved almost instantly.

Norms related to approach road, parking among other things have been relaxed to attract more investment in the housing sector.

However, what is most significant is the amendment of the Policy for Housing for All in Urban Areas - 2015, which is going to attract more private partners to collaborate with Government for construction of affordable houses for people in economically weaker section (EWS) and low income groups (LIG) categories, the Minister said.

Simplification of rules will now make construction of houses and obtaining occupancy certificates easier than before.

Under the new rules, the limits of maximum FAR has been raised up to seven, which is the highest in the country. The rate of purchasable FAR has been reduced to half. Provisions have also been made for development of commercial use in the residential buildings.

The rules also allow private developers to get 60 per cent of the project land on a freehold and free of cost basis for developing affordable housing over 40 per cent of the project area.Besides, 20 per cent of all plotted developments will have to provide for EWS and LIG categories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp