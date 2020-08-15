STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People can visit RTOs for services: STA

The RTOs have also been instructed to allow citizens to visit the offices and avail services like transfer of ownership, renewal of registration and fitness certificates.

Commuters showing their ID cards to security personnel in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanathan Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) on Friday directed the RTOs to allow citizens to visit the offices for driving licence (DL), vehicle registration and other services. The Department of General Administration and Public Grievance on July 22  had restricted the entry of public in Central and State Government offices as well as public sector undertakings (PSUs) till August 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The order had though specified that persons authorised by the head of the office will be allowed to enter the premises. However, on August 5, the STA had directed the RTOs to allow citizens to avail services like renewal of DL, change of address in DL, change of name in DL, issue of duplicate DL, among others.  But, many RTOs have still restricted the entry of public.

Sources said, as many as 10 of the 35 RTOs in the State continued to debar people from coming to them for various services. Taking note of it, a fresh order issued by STA.“All Regional Transport Offices are authorized to allow the applicants having appointments for driving licence/learner’s licence and Vahan services to enter the office premises,” said the order of Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of STA Sanjeeb Panda.

The RTOs have also been instructed to allow citizens to visit the offices and avail services like transfer of ownership, renewal of registration and fitness certificates. Panda has directed the RTOs, additional RTOs and assistant RTOs to take all precautionary measure including strict maintenance of social distancing and sanitisation of the offices. Meanwhile, LL online test and DL skill test will continue to remain suspended until further orders.

