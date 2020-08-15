Well marked low pressure to bring more rains

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The low pressure over North coastal Odisha and adjoining Norst-West Bay of Bengal, Gangetic-West Bengal has become well marked and is expected to develop into a depression in the next 24 hours. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the low pressure area now lies as a well marked low pressure and light to moderate rainfall will occur at most places in the State on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, some places in Cuttack and Dhenkanal districts received heavy to very heavy rainfall. Athagarh received the highest of 180 mm rainfall followed by Banki 170 mm and Dhenkanal 140 mm during this period.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, Chandbali in Bhadrak received 42 mm rainfall, Malkangiri 31.2 mm and Jharsuguda 22 mm. Cuttack and Bhubaneswar received 11 mm and 13 mm rainfall respectively.

“The monsoon trough is in normal position and south-west monsoon is active over Odisha,” informed Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh and Balangir districts and heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Khurda, districts within the next 24 hours.