STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 crisis: Don’t head back to Surat, situation still vulnerable, Odia Samaj tells migrants

On the other hand, sources in Buguda block office said the administration has provided adequate work and those interested can be engaged.

Published: 17th August 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants, Shramik special train

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In the wake of migrants heading back to their workplaces in absence of enough livelihood options, leaders of Odia Samaj in Surat have appealed to the workers not to return to Gujarat as the situation is still vulnerable and most of the mills are closed.

Agents of different mills are luring migrant workers to return back by paying money to get their commission. If the workers return to Surat, they may face problems in getting accommodation. In such a situation, it is not safe to return to Surat and the promise of engagement in mills is hoax, they said.
Meanwhile, police intercepted a bus carrying 26 migrant workers to Surat in Buguda block. The workers were sent back to their homes in Polasara and Buguda while the bus was released with a warning not to enter Ganjam without prior permission of the district administration.

However, the migrant workers alleged that despite assurance from the administration of providing work in their native places, no livelihood option has been provided to them. The work available is being provided to the supporters of ruling party leaders, they claimed.

On the other hand, sources in Buguda block office said the administration has provided adequate work and those interested can be engaged. But the migrant workers are reluctant to do menial work. Most of the workers have been given job cards.  after fresh recovery of 118 patients on Sunday evening. A total of 1,979 patients have recovered, while of 25 total deaths four are said to be for reasons other than COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha migrant workers Odia Samaj
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp