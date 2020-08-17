COVID-19 crisis: Don’t head back to Surat, situation still vulnerable, Odia Samaj tells migrants

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In the wake of migrants heading back to their workplaces in absence of enough livelihood options, leaders of Odia Samaj in Surat have appealed to the workers not to return to Gujarat as the situation is still vulnerable and most of the mills are closed.

Agents of different mills are luring migrant workers to return back by paying money to get their commission. If the workers return to Surat, they may face problems in getting accommodation. In such a situation, it is not safe to return to Surat and the promise of engagement in mills is hoax, they said.

Meanwhile, police intercepted a bus carrying 26 migrant workers to Surat in Buguda block. The workers were sent back to their homes in Polasara and Buguda while the bus was released with a warning not to enter Ganjam without prior permission of the district administration.

However, the migrant workers alleged that despite assurance from the administration of providing work in their native places, no livelihood option has been provided to them. The work available is being provided to the supporters of ruling party leaders, they claimed.

On the other hand, sources in Buguda block office said the administration has provided adequate work and those interested can be engaged. But the migrant workers are reluctant to do menial work. Most of the workers have been given job cards. after fresh recovery of 118 patients on Sunday evening. A total of 1,979 patients have recovered, while of 25 total deaths four are said to be for reasons other than COVID-19.