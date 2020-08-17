Farmers struggle with fertilizer shortage, Odisha government remains oblivious

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as black-marketing of urea, the most important nitrogenous fertilizer used in agriculture, is rampant with farmers from across the state complaining that traders hoarding the compound, the Government seems least concerned to the problem.

August and September months are most crucial in Kharif cultivation as the application of fertilizers especially urea is more for better vegetative growth. As demand for the fertilizer is more, unscrupulous traders have jacked up the price by creating an artificial scarcity due to laxity in monitoring and enforcement by the administration.

Acknowledging the problem, Director of Agriculture and Food Production M Muthukumar in a letter to all Collectors said, “It was observed that some dealers creating artificial shortage of urea despite normal supply by hoarding the stock and selling at a higher price.”

Circulating the price list of urea of different manufacturing companies to the districts, the Director said the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertiliser had fixed the retail price of fertilizer at Rs 266.50 per 45 kg bag. The Centre had revised the dealer/distribution margin to Rs 354 per tonne of urea with effect from April 1, 2018, indicating the State that the dealer’s margin will be paid on the quantity sold through the point of sale (PoS) device.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has developed a dashboard to monitor the supply and availability of fertilizers even at dealers’ points across the country to check to hoard and black-marketing.

Following complaints of black-marketing of urea, the Ministry has also requested the State to enquire the top 20 purchasers of chemical nutrient from April 1 to July 31 in each district through an officer not below the rank of Additional District Magistrate to find out the use of the fertilizers and upload the report in the official portal of the Ministry for better monitoring.

The State has also been advised to keep track of the frequent buyers of urea and retailers not sold urea in the last three months, daily verification of stocks at dealer and wholesaler points, and upload the data on the official website.