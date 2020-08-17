STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Independence Day celebrated amid COVID-19 curbs in Odisha

At Kalahandi, Textiles Minister Padmini Dian hoisted the national flag at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Bhawanipatna.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressing on the State level Independence Day celebration at Exhibition ground in Bhubaneswar on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BHAWANIPATNA/KORAPUT: The 74th Independence Day was celebrated with utmost precaution across districts in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Strict restriction on public gathering was imposed while the parade and flag hoisting were done by maintaining the social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitization protocols.

In Rourkela, Revenue Divisional Commissioner -Northern Division (RDC-ND) Niranjan Sahu unfurled the national flag and accepted the parade salute. The parade contingent was confined to only two platoons. As many as 13 frontline workers were felicitated.

At district headquarters, Sundargarh, Minister for Women & Child Development Tukuni Sahu hoisted the Tricolour at the Reserve Police Line ground and also felicitated 31 “COVID Warriors”. Collector Nikhil Pawanj Kalyan and SP Sagarika Nath were present among others. Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) kept the celebrations to a minimum.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dipak Chattraj insisted on collective efforts to win the war against the virus, while hoisting the national flag at the Administration Building complex. So did the National Institute of Technology -Rourkela (NIT-R). The institute also observed its 59th Foundation Day and paid tributes to Prof. Samarjit Sarkar who succumbed to Covid-19.

At Kalahandi, Textiles Minister Padmini Dian hoisted the national flag at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Bhawanipatna. She appealed to the public to cooperate in the fight against coronavirus. The celebrations in Koraput district were toned down as well. State Technology and Information Minister Tusarkanti Behera unfurled the national flag and hailed the sacrifices of frontline workers dealing with the pandemic. The administration felicitated doctors, paramedical staff, police personnel, teachers, ASHA, and Anganwadi workers for their services to counter the virus in the district.

BSF DIG unfurls Tricolour at Gurupriya bridge
Malkangiri: BSF DIG Sanjay Kumar Singh unfurled the Tricolour at Gurupriya Bridge near COB Janbai in the Swabhiman Anchal on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he appealed to the Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream. He said the State Government’s rehabilitation policy for surrendered Maoists has yielded positive results in the region.

