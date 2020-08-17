STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Normal life disrupted in Koraput due to heavy rainfall

Continuous rains in catchment areas have raised the water level in Indravati, Saptadhara, Patali, Surli, Saveri and Kolab rivers along with their tributaries.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:35 AM

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Heavy rains over the last four days have thrown normal life out of gear in the district.  The downpour has disrupted road communication in rural pockets of Boipariguda, Kundra, Borrigumma, Kotpad, Dasamantpur and Lamataput leaving several villages cut off from the mainland. Around 200 kutcha houses have also been reportedly damaged.  Several patches of NH 26 were washed away near Borrigumma, Randapali, Jeypore, Bisoiput, Bariniput and Koraput. 

Continuous rains in catchment areas have raised the water level in Indravati, Saptadhara, Patali, Surli, Saveri and Kolab rivers along with their tributaries. Flood-like situation is expected in the next 48 hours in Indravati and Kolab rivers if rains continue, sources said.  Meanwhile, district administration has asked all block-level officials to remain alert in case of emergency. “If need arises, we will evacuate families in vulnerable areas to safer places,” said sub collector Hema Kanta Say.

