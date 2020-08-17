Odisha cooperative banks fail to meet crop loan target

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State cooperative credit structure has failed to achieve the crop loan disbursement target set by the Government for this Kharif season. The District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) have disbursed Rs 6,954.76 crore to farmers by July-end against a target of Rs 7,650 crore.

In a bid to encourage migrant returnees to avail short term crop loans at a low rate of interest for agricultural activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government had increased the kharif loan target from Rs 7,500 crore to Rs 9,000 crore. The Government had also instructed the Cooperation department to give priority to small and marginal farmers, migrants, joint liability groups and women self-help groups while disbursing the loans.

Though the crop loan disbursement by July is higher than that of the corresponding period last year, seven out of 17 DCCBs have failed to achieve the target. While the average achievement of Odisha is 77 percent (pc), the seven DCCBs have disbursed less than the State’s average. Koraput DCCB is at the bottom with an achievement of 65 pc.

Attributing the low demand for loans to the erratic monsoon, Odisha State Cooperative Bank sources said agricultural activities were considerably delayed due to deficient rainfall. Agricultural operations like beushaning, transplanting, and fertilizer application picked up after a good spell of rains during the first week of August in most of the districts. “Demand for a loan will pick up for buying of fertilizers and other activities,” the sources added.

Planning has also been made to provide short term credit for fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy, and poultry sectors. The Government has asked the department to achieve the crop loan target in a campaign mode.

Report card

A target of Rs 7,650 crore crop loan was set for agricultural activities during Covid-19 pandemic period

District Central Cooperative Banks have disbursed Rs 6,954.76 crore to farmers by July-end

Seven out of 17 DCCBs have failed to achieve the target

Koraput DCCB is at the bottom with an achievement of 65 percent