STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha cooperative banks fail to meet crop loan target

The State cooperative credit structure has failed to achieve the crop loan disbursement target set by the Government for this kharif season.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kharif crop, rice

Puri and Cuttack districts are closely behind with less rainfall of 56 per cent and 51 per cent respectively. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State cooperative credit structure has failed to achieve the crop loan disbursement target set by the Government for this Kharif season. The District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) have disbursed Rs  6,954.76 crore to farmers by July-end against a target of Rs  7,650 crore.

In a bid to encourage migrant returnees to avail short term crop loans at a low rate of interest for agricultural activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government had increased the kharif loan target from Rs  7,500 crore to Rs  9,000 crore. The Government had also instructed the Cooperation department to give priority to small and marginal farmers, migrants, joint liability groups and women self-help groups while disbursing the loans.

Though the crop loan disbursement by July is higher than that of the corresponding period last year, seven out of 17 DCCBs have failed to achieve the target. While the average achievement of Odisha is 77 percent (pc), the seven DCCBs have disbursed less than the State’s average. Koraput DCCB is at the bottom with an achievement of 65 pc.

Attributing the low demand for loans to the erratic monsoon, Odisha State Cooperative Bank sources said agricultural activities were considerably delayed due to deficient rainfall. Agricultural operations like beushaning, transplanting, and fertilizer application picked up after a good spell of rains during the first week of August in most of the districts. “Demand for a loan will pick up for buying of fertilizers and other activities,” the sources added.

Planning has also been made to provide short term credit for fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy, and poultry sectors. The Government has asked the department to achieve the crop loan target in a campaign mode.

Report card
A target of Rs  7,650 crore crop loan was set for agricultural activities during Covid-19 pandemic period
District Central Cooperative Banks have disbursed Rs  6,954.76 crore to farmers by July-end
Seven out of 17 DCCBs have failed to achieve the target
Koraput DCCB is at the bottom with an achievement of 65 percent

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kharif season DCCBs
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp