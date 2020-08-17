STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha NIT-R Professor succumbs to coronavirus

Describing Sarkar’s death as unfortunate, NIT-R Registrar Prof PK Dash said it has left the entire campus shocked.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A pal of gloom descended on the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) campus after the head of the Department of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering Prof Smarajit Sarkar died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Sarkar (52) passed away on Friday night and his mortal remains were consigned to flames on Saturday. His 46-year-old wife and teenage son are also under treatment at Hi-Tech Covid-19 Hospital and their condition is reportedly stable.

Sarkar developed mild symptoms following which he got himself tested for Covid-19. His test result came positive on August 8. He stayed in-home quarantine till August 10 and was shifted to Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital after complaining of breathing problems.

Describing Sarkar’s death as unfortunate, NIT-R Registrar Prof PK Dash said it has left the entire campus shocked.A condolence meeting was held on the campus on Saturday where NIT-R Director Prof Animesh Biswas and others paid rich tributes to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Sundargarh district reported 161 Covid-19 cases on Sunday. With this, the total number of positive case in the district rose to 3,122 of which 1,979 have recovered and 1,118 are active. Sundargarh has so far reported 25 deaths including four for reasons other than Covid-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Institute of Technology-Rourkela NITR coronavirus death Odisha covid 19
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp