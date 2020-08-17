Odisha's Malkangiri faces rain fury

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Incessant rain triggered by the low pressure has caused a flood-like situation in the district leaving people residing in the low-lying areas worried. At least four villages of Pujariguda, Katraguda, Balikund, and Kiram under Baddural panchayat in Khairput block have been cut off after heavy rain washed away the bridge at Pujariguda. On Saturday, a mini truck was swept away by the strong currents of rainwater on NH-326 near Kangrukonda when it was crossing the bridge. The driver and helper of the vehicle have been rescued.

Communication between Malkangiri and Kalimela was disrupted as rainwater was flowing over the bridge at Kangrukonda. The bridge at Kanyashram on the route to Podia was also submerged. Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal said apart from the ones at Kangrukonda and Kanyashram, all other bridges in the district have been opened after the floodwater receded. There has been no loss of life due to rain.

As many as 34 villages in Kalimela and Mathili have been affected due to the heavy rain. Vast tracts of agriculture lands have been submerged and a clear picture of the crop damage will emerge after the water recedes, the Collector said. Besides, there have been reports of house damage in Chitrakonda and Kalimela blocks.

Agarwal said the rising water level in Saveri and Sileru rivers is a matter of concern. The administration is keeping a close watch on the two rivers and the overall flood situation in wake of the met department’s orange warning for the district. The district received 696.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Korukonda received the highest of 119 mm followed by Khairput (116 mm), Mathili (114 mm), Chitrakonda (102 mm), Malkangiri (89.4 mm), Kalimela (81 mm) and Podia (75.1 mm).