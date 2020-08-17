STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sarpanch of Salebhata panchayat of Odisha arrested for misuse of power

The sarpanch had ordered the demolition exercising the powers of Collector that she has been vested with for fighting Covid pandemic.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A woman sarpanch of Salebhata panchayat in Agalapada block and her husband were arrested by Loisingha police on Saturday for abusing their power and demolishing the under-construction houses of five tribal families.

The sarpanch had ordered the demolition exercising the powers of Collector that she has been vested with for fighting Covid pandemic.The five families were sanctioned houses under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme. As they did not have their own land, the construction of houses allotted to them was started on vacant Government land, earmarked by the panchayat and block administration, in the village. However, the lady sarpanch Hemakanti Munda demolished the houses on August 11. The affected families lodged an FIR against Hemakanti, her husband Mohan Munda and eight others.

Basing on the FIR, the sarpanch and her husband were arrested by a team led by DSP Ranjita Singh for misusing their power. Eight others against whom an FIR in this regard was registered are still at large.  One of the beneficiaries said he had received two instalments under PMAY-G and started construction of the houses only after the tehsildar and revenue inspector allotted the vacant land to him and the others. “Though the funds were not adequate, we somehow managed to start the construction by availing loans from money lenders. Now the houses have been razed. How will we survive,” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Hemakanti defending her action said,  “I along with my husband and few members of the village committee demolished the houses as I have been granted the powers of a Collector,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha sarpanch arrest
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp