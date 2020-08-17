STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Showers bring respite for farmers of Odisha

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The low-pressure induced rainfall in the last three days has brought respite to the farmers of the district. The district received 120.03 mm rain between Friday and Sunday.

Farm activities in the district had taken a hit as it received 39.19 per cent less than the normal rainfall in July. Due to the scanty rainfall in July, the farmers, especially those in the non-irrigated belt of the district, failed to apply the urea fertiliser on the paddy plants in time, which is essential for the growth of the plant.

However, the farmers managed to apply fertiliser after the district received 107.10 mm rain on a single day on August 5. But, since then there was no sight of rain and farmers were eagerly waiting for a good spell.

Paddy has been cultivated over 1,04,970 hectare land with a production target of 4,27,760 metric tonne during the current kharif season. Chief district agriculture officer Santosh Ray said the good spell will be very useful for the farmers as the district received the rains at the right time. It would help the farmers to apply urea fertiliser on their paddy plants. The rainfall will also help for the growth of the plants, he added.

Odisha rains Odisha farmers
Comments

