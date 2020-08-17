STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Susanta Singh first Odisha minister to test positive for coronavirus

Singh also advised those who had come in contact with him to undergo tests and stay in home isolation.

Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh (Photo | odishaassembly.nic.in)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the first minister from Odisha to have been infected with the virus.

The BJD leader tweeted on Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, but is stable now. Singh also advised those who had come in contact with him to undergo tests and stay in home isolation.

The minister had attended the Independence Day celebrations in Balasore and hoisted the National Flag. Earlier, five legislators from the state had tested corona positive. They are Prashant Behera (Salepur), Sudhansu Sekhar Parida (Remuna), Sukanta Kumar Nayak (Nilagiri), Srikanta Sahu (Polasara), and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada).

Besides, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, National BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari had also tested Covid-19 positive.

