Under coronavirus shadow, revenue from minor minerals doubles in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue collection from minor minerals has more than doubled this year raising hopes for a turnaround in crippling finances of other sectors in the State. Official sources said the revenue from minor minerals increased to Rs 680.6 crore against the last year’s collection of Rs303.47 crore.

Revenue has gone up due to the identification of new minor mineral sources. Till now, 4,693 sources have been identified with the highest 643 in Ganjam district. In eight districts - Balangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh, 200 sources each have been identified. By the first week of August, 1,457 were auctioned and operationalized.

While complimenting the efforts of the district administrations in achieving the progress even against adversities of the pandemic, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed the Revenue department to focus on excavation and transportation of minor minerals through technology.

The department was asked to develop i-4MS software for online monitoring of the minor minerals along the lines of i-3MS portal of the Steel and Mines department. Minor minerals have the potential of adding Rs2000 crore per annum to the State’s own revenue.

Besides, its assured supply would expedite the projects in construction and infrastructure laying sectors.

In view of the delay in according approval to the mining plans submitted by the tehsildars, Directorate of Geology was asked to expedite the process. Besides, the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority was directed to give environmental clearances within a time schedule.

The Revenue Department was also asked to strengthen the Directorate of Minor Minerals with necessary manpower and technology support. It was decided that the Water Resources department in coordination with the Revenue department would jointly identify the spots on the river beds for sand mining as it might regularise water flow in rivers and contain the floodwater.