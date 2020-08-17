STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Under coronavirus shadow, revenue from minor minerals doubles in Odisha

The Revenue department was also asked to strengthen the Directorate of Minor Minerals with necessary manpower and technology support.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue collection from minor minerals has more than doubled this year raising hopes for a turnaround in crippling finances of other sectors in the State. Official sources said the revenue from minor minerals increased to Rs 680.6 crore against the last year’s collection of Rs303.47 crore.

Revenue has gone up due to the identification of new minor mineral sources. Till now, 4,693 sources have been identified with the highest 643 in Ganjam district. In eight districts - Balangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh, 200 sources each have been identified. By the first week of August, 1,457 were auctioned and operationalized.

While complimenting the efforts of the district administrations in achieving the progress even against adversities of the pandemic, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed the Revenue department to focus on excavation and transportation of minor minerals through technology.

The department was asked to develop i-4MS software for online monitoring of the minor minerals along the lines of i-3MS portal of the Steel and Mines department. Minor minerals have the potential of adding Rs2000 crore per annum to the State’s own revenue.

Besides, its assured supply would expedite the projects in construction and infrastructure laying sectors.
In view of the delay in according approval to the mining plans submitted by the tehsildars, Directorate of Geology was asked to expedite the process. Besides, the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority was directed to give environmental clearances within a time schedule.

The Revenue Department was also asked to strengthen the Directorate of Minor Minerals with necessary manpower and technology support. It was decided that the Water Resources department in coordination with the Revenue department would jointly identify the spots on the river beds for sand mining as it might regularise water flow in rivers and contain the floodwater.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Revenue collection minor minerals
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp