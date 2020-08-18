STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ganjam Collector pays visit to infected staff

In the first phase, 5,000 kits will be distributed to persons in home isolation and the doctors will remain in touch with them through Zoom app, he said.

Published: 18th August 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  In a bid to encourage the administrative staff, who have been infected in course of performing their duty, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Monday visited the houses of collectorate staff who have tested positive.

Kulange along with project director, DRDA Sidhartha Sankar Swain and other officials paid visit to eight staff including his driver who are in home isolation in Chhatrapur on Monday and inquired about their health. He also distributed home isolation kits to the infected persons and advised them to regularly inform the doctors about any complications. Each kit consisted of two masks, isolation book, 100 ml sanitiser and medicines.

In the first phase, 5,000 kits will be distributed to persons in home isolation and the doctors will remain in touch with them through Zoom app, he said. Earlier on the day, Kulange held discussions with district-level officers via video conferencing and asked them to enhance Covid-19 tests in their respective areas as per the order of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He directed the officers to give special focus on areas reporting maximum number of positive cases.

The officers were also asked to prepare documents of Covid Warriors who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Health screening in urban areas of Ganjam would be renewed in two days, Kulange added.
Meanwhile, 243 new positive cases were reported from the district on the day. Of the fresh cases, eight are frontline workers, one has travel history and 234 are active contacts. So far, Ganjam has reported 15,010 Covid-19 cases of which 12,928 have recovered. The death toll in the district stands at 155.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Amruta Kulange
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp