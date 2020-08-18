Ganjam Collector pays visit to infected staff

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a bid to encourage the administrative staff, who have been infected in course of performing their duty, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Monday visited the houses of collectorate staff who have tested positive.

Kulange along with project director, DRDA Sidhartha Sankar Swain and other officials paid visit to eight staff including his driver who are in home isolation in Chhatrapur on Monday and inquired about their health. He also distributed home isolation kits to the infected persons and advised them to regularly inform the doctors about any complications. Each kit consisted of two masks, isolation book, 100 ml sanitiser and medicines.

In the first phase, 5,000 kits will be distributed to persons in home isolation and the doctors will remain in touch with them through Zoom app, he said. Earlier on the day, Kulange held discussions with district-level officers via video conferencing and asked them to enhance Covid-19 tests in their respective areas as per the order of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He directed the officers to give special focus on areas reporting maximum number of positive cases.

The officers were also asked to prepare documents of Covid Warriors who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Health screening in urban areas of Ganjam would be renewed in two days, Kulange added.

Meanwhile, 243 new positive cases were reported from the district on the day. Of the fresh cases, eight are frontline workers, one has travel history and 234 are active contacts. So far, Ganjam has reported 15,010 Covid-19 cases of which 12,928 have recovered. The death toll in the district stands at 155.