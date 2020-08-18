MCL staffer’s body lies unattended for 24 hours in Odisha

By Express News Service

TALCHER : The body of an MCL employee was left unattended for more than 24 hours before it was cremated by activists of Biju Yuva Vahini here on Monday. Sources said, the employee Suresh Sahu had sustained head injuries in an accident on August 6 while returning home from work.

He was rushed to MCL Central Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He slipped into a coma while undergoing treatment and the doctors advised his family to take him back home as his chances of survival were slim.

Even as Suresh tested negative for coronavirus, his younger son who accompanied him to the State Capital tested positive and was sent to a Covid hospital. Suresh was brought back to MCL Central Hospital here and admitted to its ICU where he breathed his last on Sunday.

The hospital authorities approached Suresh’s son to take his body but he declined. People from Suresh’s village too refused to carry him to the crematorium even as he had tested negative for Covid-19. The hospital authorities then approached police and local administration officials and finally at noon, activists of Biju Yuva Vahini lifted Suresh’s body and cremated it near Jagannath Mines here.