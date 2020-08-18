Minister Susanta Singh tests Covid-19 positive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the first minister from Odisha to have been infected with the virus. The BJD leader tweeted on Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, but is stable now.

Singh also advised those who had come in contact with him to undergo test and quarantine themselves. The Minister had attended the Independence Day celebrations at Balasore and hoisted the National Flag. Earlier, five MLAs from the State had tested Covid-19 positive.