Now, Microsoft translations for Odia

BHUBANESWAR: In a welcome move, Microsoft India has announced the launch of translation service for Odia language. The software will offer real-time translation and transliteration for Odia. The service is available on Microsoft Translator application, add-ins, Office 365 and Bing Translator. It is also available through Azure Cognitive Services Translator API for businesses and developers. “Microsoft Translator is equipped with Azure-based API that can be used as part of Microsoft offerings to conduct business across India and globally in 11 Indian and 70 global languages. Businesses can avail multi-language support for e-content, e-commerce and internal communication,” the firm stated in a release. ENS
