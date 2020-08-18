STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha nets 50,000 more tests, case positivity rate drops  

Tests conducted in last 24 hours include 44,640 rapid antigen tests.

Published: 18th August 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Raming up of the tests notwithstanding, the case positivity rate (CPR) of Covid-19 in Odisha came down marginally to 4.4 per cent (pc) on Monday.

According to the Health Department, 50,421 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours leading to the detection of 2,244 new cases.

Monday’s CPR was the lowest in the last four days. It was 4.6 pc on August 14, 5.2 on August 15 and 5.6 pc on August 16. The tests conducted in the last 24 hours included 44,640 rapid antigen tests, 5,639 RT-PCR and 142 TrueNat. 
The new cases included 1,390 persons in quarantine and 854 local infections.

Khurda, including Capital city of Bhubaneswar, continues to post the highest number of cases with 311 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, 243 cases were reported from Ganjam and 194 from Cuttack. Besides, Rayagada reported 160 cases and Balasore 146. With the new cases, the State’s Covid tally increased to 62,294 which includes 19,612 active cases and 42,276 recoveries. Health department officials said 10 more infected persons, including two women succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total Covid toll in the State to 406. 

As many as four persons, including two senior citizens from Bhubaneswar, died in Khurda district while undergoing treatment. The remaining six deaths were reported from Cuttack, Sundargarh, Puri, Ganjam, Rayagada and Bargarh. 

Officials, however, said around 15 pc of the total deaths are due to comorbidities.
The Health department urged people with comorbidities, especially those suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, chronic respiratory disease or cancer to take utmost care and maintain hand hygiene, social distancing and active lifestyle to stay safe from coronavirus. 

