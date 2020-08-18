Realtors welcome new development authority law in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of CREDAI Odisha, the State Chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), on Sunday welcomed the new Odisha Development Authority (Planning and Building Standard) Rules, 2020 introduced by the State Government to revive real estate sector and address concern of home buyers in urban areas.CREDAI Odisha chairman DS Tripathy said they are thankful to the Government for this timely move for revival of the real estate sector, especially when it is badly hit due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Raising of the limits of maximum Floor Area Ratio (FAR) upto seven and allowing private developers to get 60 per cent of the project land on a freehold and free of cost basis for developing affordable housing over 40 per cent of the project area will encourage vertical constructions and attract realtors to invest more in such projects, Tripathy said.

CREDAI Odisha president Swadesh Kumar Routray said the new rules will bring revolutionary change in State’s real estate industry as relaxation given in road, parking and setback area and norms such as use of residential buildings for commercial purpose will give the much-needed relief to both households and developers. General secretary of CREDAI Bhubaneswar Umesh Pattnaik said part occupancy where the project is required to be developed in phases will also give boost to investment in the sector.