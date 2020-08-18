Robbers stab woman, decamp with valuables in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 56-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her house in Aradapali village within Pattamundai police limits on Monday by robbers who decamped with her gold ornaments and cash worth `8 lakh. The victim, Minati Jena was alone in her house when the incident happened. Her husband Amulya Jena and two sons Biswajit and Satyajit had gone to their farm for work. On returning, they found Minati in a pool of blood.

They rushed her to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Minati had sustained multiple injuries on her neck and abdomen. Amulya, in an FIR filed with Pattamundai police, alleged that gold ornaments and `8 lakh in cash were looted by the assailants. Pattamundai IIC Rakesh Tripathy said forensic experts and sniffer dogs have been engaged to trace the culprits.