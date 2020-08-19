STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Constructions on floodplain area of Mahanadi river illegal, says NGT panel

The case is scheduled to be taken up for hearing along with the Committee’s report which was submitted on Monday.

Published: 19th August 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Eroding floodplain on the left embankment of Mahanadi river at Pinpur in Cuttack district

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has warned that encroachments in the floodplain area of Mahanadi river at Ratilo under Kishannagar tehsil of Cuttack district may lead to diversion in the flow of water leading to flood in adjacent villages in near future.

A Hanuman temple has been constructed at the embankment of Mahanadi river in Ratilo by Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple Trust. Stating that the temple construction is illegal, the committee in its report said floods in Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir and in Pune last year were due to indiscriminate encroachment of the floodplain area.

NGT’s Principal Bench (New Delhi) had constituted the committee to probe into allegations that concrete constructions including a Panchamukhi Hanuman temple were being carried out in the river bed at Ratilo.
The committee comprises Engineer-in-Chief of Water Resources department, Odisha, Jyotirmaya Rath; Chief Engineer (Flood Control and Basin Manager-Lower Mahanadi Basin) Jugal Kishore Tripathy; scientist of Central Pollution Control Board Susmita Ekka and Sub-Collector of Cuttack Sadar Pratap Chandra Beura.

One Dilip Kumar Samantaray had filed a petition seeking intervention into encroachments on the Mahanadi’s flood plain area as they posed threat to the environment and obstruct flow of river water. The case is scheduled to be taken up for hearing along with the Committee’s report which was submitted on Monday.

“Temple constructed by the Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple Trust is situated within the embankment of river Mahanadi. It is within 35 metre from the embankment from the left bank of Mahanadi. The trust has no approval from administration to construct the temple at the site, as reported by the district administration”, the committee said in its report. It observed that the temple has been constructed in the floodplain area of river Mahanadi which is a prohibited activity zone. The floodplain areas are the important component of a river eco-system as they help absorb excess water during flood and also as a hollow channel of water course.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahanadi river NGT floodplain
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp