STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 safety norms violated again at funerals in Odisha

The Cuttack administration appears to have turned a blind eye to violations of safety protocols during funerals of Covid-19 victims in the district.

Published: 19th August 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack administration appears to have turned a blind eye to violations of safety protocols during funerals of Covid-19 victims in the district. A 52-year-old man of Bindhanima Paika Sahi in Tigiria block who suffered from cold, cough and fever had visited a private hospital in Cuttack on August 12. He underwent Covid test and was found negative for coronavirus. As his condition deteriorated, the patient was admitted to a private hospital at Bhubaneswar where he succumbed on August 15. During his admission, his swab sample was collected for test. However, the private hospital authorities handed over the body to his family members. They then brought the body to Bindhanima Paika Sahi and cremated it in presence of relatives.

However, the local health officials received the second Covid test report on August 17 which was positive. Following this, the local administration decided to shut down the entire gram panchayat for 72 hours from 6 am on Tuesday besides, declaring the Wards 7, 8 and 9 of Bindhanima Paika Sahi as containment zone. Health officials are now facing a tough task in contact tracing as more than 100 people participated in cremation of the patient who was leader of a construction workers’ association.

Similarly, a 58-year-old man of Naya Sarak in Cuttack city, who in home quarantine after testing positive, succumbed on August 15. Instead of informing the CMC, the family cremated the body  at Khannagar crematorium flouting the protocols.

What raised concern is that neither local ward committee nor the puja committee members brought the matter to the notice of CMC while family members were making  arrangement for cremation. Later, a neighbour of the victim informed the CMC about it. On Tuesday, the ward officer filed a complaint against family members of the deceased at the Purighat police station. However, police refused to accept it on the ground that the ward officer was not the competent authority to file a complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha covid cases Odisha covid norms violation coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp