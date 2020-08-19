Dharmendra Pradhan seeks industry help for low-cost houses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday appealed to Steel industry leaders to partner with the government in providing low-cost housing for migrant labourers.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat: Fostering Steel Usage in Housing & Construction and Aviation Sector’ organised the Steel Ministry, Pradhan said the Centre has set a target of providing 1 lakh such houses, but the industry should build many more steel-intensive, low-cost houses which will be model for others to emulate.

In a series of tweets, Pradhan said, “The recent agri-reforms will unlock the true potential of agriculture in Odisha and the country and further contribute in the making of an #AatmaNirbharKisan and #AatmaNirbharBharat.”

“Imagine a farmer from Kuchinda or Koraput being able to sell chillies and ginger to any market across the country or a farmer from Kandhamal being able to sell turmeric to satiate turmeric latte-craving US markets,” said another tweet.