Erosion fuels flood fear in Mahanadi river of Cuttack

200 feet of natural floodplain eroded in the flood water current recently

Published: 19th August 2020 08:34 AM

An abandoned pond on Mahanadi river bank in Cuttack.

An abandoned pond on Mahanadi river bank in Cuttack. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The rapidly eroding floodplain on the left embankment of Mahanadi river at Pinpur under Uttarkul panchayat in the district has left the villagers of Cuttack and Kendrapara scared.Around 200 feet of natural floodplain has been eroded in the flood water current recently. The weak embankments are compounding fears of the panic-stricken villagers of Uttarkul, Babujang, Manijang, Mahammadpur panchayats under Nischintakoili block in Cuttack district and Tendakuda panchayat of Garadpur block in Kendrapara, who are spending sleepless nights apprehending floods.

Villagers alleged that illegal sand mining has led to severe soil erosion as a result of which many trees have been washed away. “The sand mafia continued to operate the  Balighat in the area with impunity with the support of local political leaders and revenue officials, even though their five-year-term lease agreements lapsed in  March. Excess sand lifting has resulted in changing the course of the river and destroying the natural floodplain,” alleged the villagers.

As Kissan Nagar Tehsildar turned deaf ear to the repeated pleas of locals, the mafia continues to openly lift sand without fear.Movement of heavy sand-loaded vehicles on the service road of Mahanadi from Pinpur sand quarry to Sananayanpur has caused extensive damage to the embankments, they further alleged.
Earlier, the Executive Engineer of Water Resources, Jagatpur North Division had brought the matter to the notice of Kissan Nagar Tehsildar and Cuttack Collector.

In a letter to the Collector on July 7, the Executive Engineer had urged the district administration to stop sand lifting and plying of heavy vehicles as heavy scouring had occurred for a length of 390 metre on Mahanadi left embankment at Pinpur during the passing of flood water. But no action was taken.
Superintending Engineer Baleswarnath Sahoo said steps are being taken to check the erosion of Mahanadi floodplain by using wooden piles and sand bag packing on a war-footing.

