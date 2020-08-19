STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family wants CBI to probe Netrananda Dandasena’ death

Family members of Netrananda Dandasena, the lone convict in Itishree Pradhan murder, have demanded CBI probe into his death.

Published: 19th August 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 09:11 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Family members of Netrananda Dandasena, the lone convict in Itishree Pradhan murder, have demanded CBI probe into his death.

A former school inspector, Dandasena breathed his last in Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital on Monday. He was lodged in Koraput jail since 2016 after being convicted by court for murdering Itishree, a non-formal teacher in Tikri upper primary school in Rayagada district.

On being informed about his death, Dandasena’s family members arrived at Koraput to take the body. However, the administration refused to hand over the body fearing Covid-19 infection. Health officials later cremated Dandasena in Koraput.

Claiming that her father was innocent, Dandasena’s daughter Nalini Prava alleged that he was imprisoned due to conspiracy by high ranking officials of Rayagada district administration.

Though her family had appealed to the administration several times to release him on parole for treatment as per norms, the pleas were turned down for vested interests. “He would have been alive today had the administration provided him timely treatment for his ailments. My father’s death should be probed by the CBI,” she said.

Sources said Dandasena had heart ailments and developed high fever all of a sudden in the hospital following which he succumbed.  As many as 30 prisoners in Koraput Jail have been infected with Covid-19 are in quarantine inside the premises.

Itishree was set on fire by an unidentified miscreant on school premises on October 27, 2013. She succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on November 1. The lady teacher had accused Dandasena, the then school inspector, of sexual and mental harassment.

