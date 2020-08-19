STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Locals oppose Ramco Cements grinding unit, demands jobs for locals

Locals are up in arms against Ramco Cements, a Chennai based company, which is setting up a 0.9 MTPA cement grinding unit at Haridaspur in Dharmasala block.

Published: 19th August 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers stand after unloading cement bags from a freight train at Ghaziabad railway station. Image used for representational purpose only

For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Locals are up in arms against Ramco Cements, a Chennai based company, which is setting up a 0.9 MTPA cement grinding unit at Haridaspur in Dharmasala block.

United under the banner of Ramco Pratirodh Sangram Samiti led by Thanual sarpanch Amulya Dhana Jena, they have threatened to stage a dharna in front of the company’s under-construction unit if their demands which include jobs for locals, concrete roads, development in the periphery areas of the unit and schools in villages and others, are not met. Jena said the company has illegally encroached upon more than 15 acre public land including gochar in five villages of the block.

He said the company has illegally dug several deep bore wells on its unit’s premises and this has led to water crisis in the locality. The locals alleged the company has encroached upon more Government land than it was allotted to set up its cement grinding unit. “We will suffer as the plant is being built too close to our villages,” said Hemant Padhy, a resident of one of the villages in the block.

Meanwhile, the company’s officials said only 60 people will get direct employment in the plant. “The contract agency which has been assigned the construction of the plant has engaged locals as workers,”  said HR head of Ramco, Haridaspur unit Sarbeswar Mohapatra.Operations at the plant are expected to start in a month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramco Cements Locals oppose Ramco Cements
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp