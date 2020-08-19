Odisha Plus II Commerce results announced, 74.95% pass, girls outshine boys

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 74.95% of students have passed the annual Plus II Examinations 2020 in Commerce, the results of which were declared by the Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha on Wednesday.

Girls with a pass rate of 77.8% have outperformed boys whose overall pass percentage remained 73.37% in the annual examination.

Announcing the results School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said 32,772 students, including 16,648 boys and 9,142 girls, had appeared the examination this year of which 19,318 students, including 12,215 boys and 7,103 girls, have passed.

The pass percentage is up by 4.69% than that of the previous year. As many as 70.26% of students had cleared the test last year.

Nayagarh district remained on top with the highest 88.7% of students coming out successful while Deogarh was at the bottom with a pass rate as low as 34.17%.

While 6,610 students secured first division, 4,259 got second division and 8,361 third division.

With 567 marks, Situ Behera from Nayagarh Higher Secondary School emerged as the top scorer in the examination. Manaswita Mohanty from the same school, who got 562 marks, secured the second position. Rahul Prasanna Sahu from Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School Berhampur was ranked third with 561 marks.

The Minister said 40 students have scored 90% and above in the examination this year compared to 31 students last year. The results remained 100% in 29 higher secondary schools and nil in two schools, he said.

The announcement of the results for the commerce stream was delayed by two and a half months due to coronavirus pandemic besides the subsequent lockdown and shutdown that affected the evaluation process severely.

Officials said the results are available on www.orissaresults.nic.in and www.chseodisha.nic.in.