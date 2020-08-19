STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Plus II Commerce results announced, 74.95% pass, girls outshine boys

The pass percentage is up by 4.69% than that of the previous year. As many as 70.26% of students had cleared the test last year.

Published: 19th August 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announcing the Plus II Commerce examination results on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 74.95% of students have passed the annual Plus II Examinations 2020 in Commerce, the results of which were declared by the Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha on Wednesday.

Girls with a pass rate of 77.8% have outperformed boys whose overall pass percentage remained 73.37% in the annual examination.

Announcing the results School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said 32,772 students, including 16,648 boys and 9,142 girls, had appeared the examination this year of which 19,318 students, including 12,215 boys and 7,103 girls, have passed.

The pass percentage is up by 4.69% than that of the previous year. As many as 70.26% of students had cleared the test last year.

Nayagarh district remained on top with the highest 88.7% of students coming out successful while Deogarh was at the bottom with a pass rate as low as 34.17%.

While 6,610 students secured first division, 4,259 got second division and 8,361 third division.

With 567 marks, Situ Behera from Nayagarh Higher Secondary School emerged as the top scorer in the examination. Manaswita Mohanty from the same school, who got 562 marks, secured the second position. Rahul Prasanna Sahu from Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School Berhampur was ranked third with 561 marks.

The Minister said 40 students have scored 90% and above in the examination this year compared to 31 students last year. The results remained 100% in 29 higher secondary schools and nil in two schools, he said.

The announcement of the results for the commerce stream was delayed by two and a half months due to coronavirus pandemic besides the subsequent lockdown and shutdown that affected the evaluation process severely.

Officials said the results are available on www.orissaresults.nic.in and www.chseodisha.nic.in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CHSE CHSE Odisha Plus II commerce results
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp