PIL in Orissa High Court over prohibition imposed on community Ganesh Puja

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A PIL was filed in the Orissa High Court on Tuesday seeking its intervention against prohibition imposed on community Ganesh Puja in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Sibendra Hati (69), a resident of Bania Sahi and president of Cuttack Nagar Budhah Ganesh Committee filed the petition seeking quashing of the order issued by the Commissionerate Police disallowing Ganesh Puja this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The order issued last week had made it clear that no permission will be given to puja committees in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to celebrate Ganesh Puja on August 22. “In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Centre has not given permission to celebrate religious functions for which community congregation will not be allowed,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi had said. The petitioner has sought the Court’s direction to allow Ganesh Puja at mandaps in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar with adherence to social distancing, wearing of masks and other Covid-19 safety norms. The petition stated that community celebration be allowed without any noise at the time of puja and procession for immersion without public gathering. While warning against community participation anywhere in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, police had allowed priests to perform the rituals during the festival.