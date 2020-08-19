STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Renowned artist Susanta Badhai dies of COVID-19

Renowned artist Susanta Badhai (52) of Daleipada in the city succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday.

As per the state government's record, it is going to be the sixth death from the district.

(Image used for representation) A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Renowned artist Susanta Badhai (52) of Daleipada in the city succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital on August 14 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Susanta was popular for his tableaus used in the famous Sital Sasthi festival. He also served as the convener of the exhibition committee of Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav.  On the day, two more persons also died of Covid-19. The victims include a 60-year-old male from Sundargarh and a 58-year-old female from Burla.

Meanwhile, Sambalpur reported 53 new positive cases. So far, the district has recorded 1,534 Covid-19 cases of which 990 have recovered and 536 are active. The death toll in the district stands at eight.

