Back to back low pressure systems likely to bring heavy showers , Odisha government on watch

Director of IMD, Odisha HR Biswas said the next low pressure area is likely to develop over Bay of Bengal around August 23.

Published: 20th August 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles passing through a water logged road at Janpath in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

Vehicles passing through a water logged road at Janpath in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government would be closely watching over the weekend as back-to-back low pressure systems are likely to bring heavy showers on the State and impact water levels in major rivers.

The prevailing low pressure is expected to intensify into a depression and cause rain over northern and adjoining coastal areas. At least 10 districts have been put on alert. Under its impact, water level in Budhabalanga river rose across all four gauge points but has remained well below the danger mark. Baitarani was steadily rising at Anandpur.

With more rains predicted in Mayurbhanj, Bhadark, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara besides Dhenkanal, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Angul, the Government is on the watch. Similarly, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak, which expects major rainfall, will also be watchful for urban flooding.

With rainfall activity likely to increase, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena on Wednesday spoke to the Collectors and asked them to be in readiness. He has also instructed engineers of Housing and Urban Development as well as Water Resources departments to remain prepared. Heads of fire services and disaster rapid action forces have also been put on alert.

Engineer-in-Chief of Water Resources department Jyotirmaya Rath said, following heavy showers in Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Kendrapara, the Jalaka river is flowing near the danger mark but water level is expected to recede. Other rivers in the State are flowing below the danger levels, he added.

While the current system may leave a trail of heavy rainfall over catchment of major rivers in northern and adjoining coastal pockets, another low pressure will be formed around August 23 off south Odisha coast. It is expected to cause heavy rainfall over south-coastal districts as well as western pockets of the State. The Mahanadi river catchments will come into play in this phase.

Meanwhile, Rajghat in Balasore district received 150 mm rainfall followed by 140 mm in Mayurbhanj’s Chandanpur. Many parts of Balasore, Kendrapara and Cuttack received heavy showers. There were reports of rain water entering houses and public offices in Kendrapara. The Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar received 18.2 mm and 17.1 mm respectively during the day.

Director of IMD, Odisha HR Biswas said the next low pressure area is likely to develop over Bay of Bengal around August 23. The system will increase rainfall activity in the State.

