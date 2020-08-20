Flood situation improves, heavy downpour continues in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: With the decline in rainfall, there has been a marked improvement in the flood situation in the district. However, while the water level of the Saveri river has gone down in the last 24 hours, flood water has entered Mugi point on its banks.

Rainwater is also flowing over the low-lying road between Alma and Binyakpur in Motu block. However, both the villages are still accessible. Collector Manish Agarwal said the administration is on high alert as there is a possibility of water level rising again as heavy rains continue to pound its catchment area. The administration has shifted five families residing near the banks of the river to a flood shelter and traders in vulnerable areas asked to move to safer locations.

The Collector said the overall situation in the district is fully under control and all arrangements are in place to deal with any eventuality. The district received 149.8 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours with the highest 46 mm recorded in Chitrakonda and lowest 7 mm in Khairput block.