MCH professors to lead fight against COVID-19 fatality in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As COVID-19 toll continues to rise in Odisha, the State Government has constituted seven technical committees comprising senior professors of medical colleges to monitor the treatment of patients and guide the doctors for reducing fatalities further.

Altogether 41 senior professors of seven medical colleges and hospitals (MCHs) have been divided into seven committees and assigned 30 districts to visit, give guidance and technical input to the treating doctors.

Ten more Covid patients, including four from Ganjam, two each from Bhubaneswar and Sundargarh and one each from Bhadrak and Bargarh succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 425 in the last 24 hours.

Despite having more confirmed cases, the Covid death toll in Assam is half of Odisha’s total number of fatalities.While one team comprising nine professors of SCB MCH have been assigned Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Dhenkanal and Angul districts, another team having six senior doctors of MKCG MCH have been tagged Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Boudh and Kandhamal districts.

Seven professors of VIMSAR, Burla have been directed to oversee Covid treatment in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh and Deogarh and five professors of Bhima Bhoi MCH have been tagged with Balangir, Sonepur, Nuapada and Kalahandi districts.

Similarly, four senior doctors of SLN MCH have been assigned Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur and five each professors of FM MCH and PRM MCH have been allocated Balasore-Bhadrak-Jajpur and Mayurbhanj-Keonjhar districts.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mahapatra said the technical committees will advice treating doctors on the mode of treatment for quick recovery of Covid patients.

“They will also take stock of deaths and review infection prevention control protocol, sanitation, food, body disposal and other arrangements in all Covid treatment facilities. They will interact with patients and collect their feedback and suggestions,” he said.

The State Government has directed deans and principals of all medical colleges to make weekly schedule of members of the technical committees and share with district collectors to facilitate standardised quality care.

The technical committees will guide treating doctors with special focus on rational and timely use of new drugs and plasma therapy as a measure for reduction of case fatality.

“The committees will submit comprehensive reports on each facility after visit and the State Government will plan further course of action basing on the reports,” Mohapatra added.

Even as the Covid fatality ratio in Odisha is much below the national average, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked to further bring it down to save the precious lives of people.

Eight dists add 70 pc cases to State tally

Bhubaneswar: Covid-19 infections continue to surge in the State with 2589 new cases being recorded in last 24 hours pushing the tally to 67,122. Of the fresh cases spread across 29 districts, eight districts have registered more than 100 cases with Khurda contributing maximum 466 cases, followed by Ganjam (242), Puri (235), Cuttack (222), Rayagada (211), Sundargarh (155), Balasore (150) and Mayurbhanj (117). The State conducted a record 53,015 tests, including includes 5068 RT-PCR, 47,834 antigen and 113 TrueNat tests during the period. On the day, 1621 patients from 29 districts recovered. The number of active cases now stands at 19,761 after the recoveries of total 46,936 patients.