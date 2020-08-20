Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal to function from September 2

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (OREAT) will start its judicial proceeding from September 2 at its temporary office in Fortune Tower, Chandrasekharpur here.Announcing about the functioning of the Tribunal through a public notice, Registrar of OREAT Akhila Kumar Pashimakabat said there will be restricted functioning in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public hearing of cases will be held through virtual medium and web link of video conferencing will be shared with the parties involved and their advocates. While advising them to avoid coming to the Tribunal office without any urgency, the Registrar requested them to share their case number, name of the advocate, e-mail Id, mobile number having WhatsApp for timely intimation about hearing of cases. For filing of cases, reply, counter or submission of documents of obtaining certified copies of order, persons concerned or their advocates have been advised to do so at the filing counter of the Tribunal by strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

The Orissa High Court had directed the State Government last month to make the Tribunal functional within 15 days. With functioning of OREAT, Odisha has joined the club of a few selected states, which have established regular real estate appellate tribunals.

Justice (retired) Subash Chandra Parija was appointed as the Chairperson of the Tribunal and Ishan Kumar Dash and Malaya Chatterjee have been appointed as members of the panel.The Government has established Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) in accordance with the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016.