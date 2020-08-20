STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Budhabalanga water level rises, villagers in panic

Incessant rains over the last 48 hours have raised the water level of Budhabalanga river posing threat to the villages along its banks.

Published: 20th August 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

The water level of Budhabalanga river has reached 23.16 metre against the danger level of 30.92 metre at Astia.

The water level of Budhabalanga river has reached 23.16 metre against the danger level of 30.92 metre at Astia. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/BALASORE: Incessant rains over the last 48 hours have raised the water level of Budhabalanga river posing threat to the villages along its banks.

Villages of Badasahi, Betnoti and Bangiriposi blocks along with Madhuban locality of Baripada town are in a state of alert as they lie in the danger zone. Farmers, who a couple of days back were relieved that the downpour will address water scarcity in the district, are now apprehensive that their fields will get submerged if continues to rain.

Deputy Collector and district emergency officer Sujay Kumar Pati said there is no threat of flood at present. He said the rise in water level of Budhabalanga is due to flow of excess water from the foothills of Similipal and other areas. The district has received 5,754.9 mm rain this month till Wednesday. While Kusumi block received the highest 364 mm rainfall, Thakurmunda has received the lowest 122 mm in the last 19 days.

The water level of Budhabalanga river has reached 23.16 metre against the danger level of 30.92 metre at Astia. Similarly, the water level of Suno river at Jaypur has reached 19.7 metre against the warning level of 26.1 metre at 9 am. The water level of Subarnarekha river at Rajghat has reached 7.54 mm against its danger level of 10.36 metre, Pati said.

Similar situation prevails in Balasore where all BDOs and other officials have been asked to remain on alert. District emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. She said dry food and essentials items have been stocked at all panchayats and block offices to meet any eventuality.

Budamara village in Pothuri panchayat in Bangiriposi block is facing a flood-like situation in absence of proper drainage system.Incessant rains since the last two days have flooded houses of around 40 families in the village.A villager Lulu Behera said rainwater entered houses due to lack of a drainage channel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha rainfall Odisha rain Budhabalanga water level
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp