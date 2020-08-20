Odisha's Budhabalanga water level rises, villagers in panic

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/BALASORE: Incessant rains over the last 48 hours have raised the water level of Budhabalanga river posing threat to the villages along its banks.

Villages of Badasahi, Betnoti and Bangiriposi blocks along with Madhuban locality of Baripada town are in a state of alert as they lie in the danger zone. Farmers, who a couple of days back were relieved that the downpour will address water scarcity in the district, are now apprehensive that their fields will get submerged if continues to rain.

Deputy Collector and district emergency officer Sujay Kumar Pati said there is no threat of flood at present. He said the rise in water level of Budhabalanga is due to flow of excess water from the foothills of Similipal and other areas. The district has received 5,754.9 mm rain this month till Wednesday. While Kusumi block received the highest 364 mm rainfall, Thakurmunda has received the lowest 122 mm in the last 19 days.

The water level of Budhabalanga river has reached 23.16 metre against the danger level of 30.92 metre at Astia. Similarly, the water level of Suno river at Jaypur has reached 19.7 metre against the warning level of 26.1 metre at 9 am. The water level of Subarnarekha river at Rajghat has reached 7.54 mm against its danger level of 10.36 metre, Pati said.

Similar situation prevails in Balasore where all BDOs and other officials have been asked to remain on alert. District emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. She said dry food and essentials items have been stocked at all panchayats and block offices to meet any eventuality.

Budamara village in Pothuri panchayat in Bangiriposi block is facing a flood-like situation in absence of proper drainage system.Incessant rains since the last two days have flooded houses of around 40 families in the village.A villager Lulu Behera said rainwater entered houses due to lack of a drainage channel.