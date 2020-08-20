STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Placement worry for VSSUT students over new exam rule

The decision had caused huge resentment among students following which some relaxations were given to the pre-final year students.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The revised supplementary examination regulation of VSSUT is likely to deprive third-year students of the chance to appear in the campus placement drive in the last week of this month.

In previous academic sessions, the students of each year were given the option of appearing supplementary examinations in the month of June/July. This allowed students to clear their backlogs from previous semesters to appear in campus recruitment.

However, in August last year, the university revised the regulations and allowed the students to appear for examinations to clear their backlog only during regular semester tests which are held in the months of November and April. The decision had caused huge resentment among students following which some relaxations were given to the pre-final year students.

The third year students are again faced with the problem this year. One of them said, “More than 60 per cent students of our batch (over 300 students) have backlogs in their previous semesters. Most of the companies coming for placement drive have a criterion that in order to appear in the recruitment process, a student should not have any active backlogs. Since, the varsity has lifted the July Supplementary examination system, our career is at risk.”

Dean (Academic) of VSSUT refused to comment on the matter and said, “we will stick to the regulations set by the academic council.”

