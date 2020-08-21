Aadhaar linking deprives pensioners of entitlements in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Over 9,000 beneficiaries under social security schemes in the city are facing difficulties in getting the pension in the absence of Aadhaar linkage with their bank accounts.

Several beneficiaries returned empty-handed on Tuesday when the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) started ward level distribution of pension for this month.

Sources said acting on a direction of the State Government, the civic body had issued a notice on July 21 instructing the beneficiaries to submit copies of their Aadhaar card and bank passbook and mobile phone number within four days in its project office at Bikash Bhawan here to avail pension for the month of August. The CMC will distribute the pension till August 21.

Around 27,000 beneficiaries, including 20,848 under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) and 5,570 under National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), have been availing the social security benefits in 59 wards of the CMC. While the Aadhaar linkage of about 17,900 beneficiaries has been verified so far, the rest are yet to be linked raising apprehension in availing their pension.

“When the leprosy patients and blind persons are yet to be provided with Aadhaar cards due to non-execution of the biometric process, how can they submit their documents,” questioned former corporator of Ward no.-48 Nirod Chandra Panda.

Protesting the decision, former corporators on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner over the matter and sought more time for the beneficiaries to submit their documents.

“It is a matter of concern that when the elderly persons are more vulnerable to infection, how far it is justified to ask them to submit copies of their documents in CMC office during the Covid-19 pandemic situation,” they questioned.

The Municipal Commissioner, however, said the beneficiaries can submit their documents at their nearest ward office instead of moving to Bikash Bhawan.