Disburse pension to beneficiaries having Aadhaar card: Odisha government

The direction came after several pensioners raised reservation against the Government’s decision for mandatory Aadhaar seeding and verification in the NSAP portal.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has asked the districts to disburse pension and ex gratia under NSAP and MBPY to the beneficiaries, who have not linked their Aadhaar number with the national portal, on production of their Aadhaar card at the time of disbursement.

The direction came after several pensioners raised reservation against the Government’s decision for mandatory Aadhaar seeding and verification in the NSAP portal.

Earlier, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department had issued two circulars specifying that the pension and ex gratia amount will be disbursed (in cash) only to those who have verified Aadhaar.

In a revised order issued to all Collectors, SSEPD Secretary Bhaskar Sarma said the beneficiaries whose Aadhaar numbers have been seeded but not verified in the portal will also get pension if they produce their Aadhaar cards during disbursement.

“The officials will keep a photo copy of the card and provide the beneficiary his/her pension and ex gratia. The Aadhaar particulars will be shared with OCAC for verification. No beneficiary with Aadhaar card will be deprived of entitlements,” the order stated.

